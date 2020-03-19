Bayer says it fired employee who broke quarantine in China

German-based drugmaker Bayer said it fired an employee who broke quarantine rules in Beijing, China, according to EndPoints News.

The employee, who remains unnamed, reportedly had returned to China from a trip overseas and was ordered to quarantine herself for 14 days in her home. Instead, she left to go for a run without a mask, according to the report.

The worker's run and a confrontation by a public health officer was videotaped and posted online. After the video went viral, the woman was identified as a worker at Bayer's China division.

Bayer said it fired the worker.

"Bayer habitually follows the laws and regulations in the countries where we operate, and firmly supports the Chinese government and people’s actions against the coronavirus outbreak," Bayer told EndPoints News. "All employees of Bayer China should strictly follow government policies to combat COVID-19."

