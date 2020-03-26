Mylan delays merger with Upjohn due to COVID-19 pandemic

Mylan is pushing back its merger with Pfizer subsidiary, Upjohn, until the second half of this year because of unexpected delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the drugmaker said March 26.

The companies announced last July that they plan to combine Mylan with Upjohn to create a global pharmaceutical giant producing both generic and brand-name drugs. The drugmakers said last November they plan to call the combined company Viatris.

Due to delays in the regulatory review process caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mylan said it's pushing back the meeting for shareholders to approve the deal from April 27 to June 30.

The drugmaker said the companies aren't changing any terms of the deal.

Read the full news release here.

