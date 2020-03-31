Johnson & Johnson, US partner to develop coronavirus vaccine

Johnson & Johnson and the U.S. government will invest $1 billion to co-fund the development of a vaccine for COVID-19, Johnson & Johnson announced March 30.

J&J has chosen a lead vaccine candidate that it began working on in January, but it likely won't begin testing the vaccine on people until September.

After clinical trials, the first batches of a COVID-19 vaccine could be available for emergency use authorization early next year, J&J said.

The J&J effort will be funded in part by about $420 million from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, which is part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at HHS.

J&J said the funding from the government will allow it to expand manufacturing capacity to make 1 billion doses of the vaccine.

Currently, there are no approved treatments or vaccines for COVID-19.

More articles on pharmacy:

Gilead asks FDA to take back orphan drug status for COVID-19 drug

Walmart nearly criminally charged over opioid prescriptions, report finds

13 drugmakers form consortium to find COVID-19 treatments

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.