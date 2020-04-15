Novo Nordisk offers free 90-day supply of insulin amid pandemic

Novo Nordisk is offering a free 90-day supply of insulin to patients who were financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patients in the U.S. who can prove they lost their healthcare benefits because of a job termination notice or job status change are eligible. In addition, the offer will be extended past 90 days for anyone who is denied Medicaid benefits.

"The pandemic is taking a serious toll on the nation's health and economy. Millions of people are losing jobs and health coverage, and that's especially tragic if you have a chronic disease like diabetes," said Doug Langa, executive vice president of Novo Nordisk's North America operations and president of Novo Nordisk. "Patients have enough issues to worry about at this moment. We don't want being able to pay for their insulin to be one of them."

Novo Nordisk's plan for more affordable insulin follows a similar move that Eli Lilly took last week, which capped out-of-pocket costs for insulin at $35 a month.

