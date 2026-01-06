Indiana sues Eli Lilly over insulin pricing 

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has filed a lawsuit against Eli Lilly, alleging the company contributed to inflated insulin prices over the past decade.

The state is seeking injunctive relief, damages and penalties for what it describes as deceptive market practices. The lawsuit follows Indiana’s earlier legal actions against other insulin manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers, and aims to spur long-term market reforms.

The filing comes after what Mr. Rokita described as two years of failed efforts to resolve the matter outside of court. Eli Lilly holds the largest U.S. market share for insulin.

Nearly 700,000 Indiana residents have been diagnosed with diabetes. Mr. Rokita’s case builds on earlier accountability efforts that have led to insulin price reductions and $35 monthly out-of-pocket caps for many patients.

In a statement to Becker’s, a spokesperson for Eli Lilly called the lawsuit “wasteful” and noted the company was the first to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 per month, reduce insulin prices by 70%, and bring average monthly costs below $15 in 2024.

“Similar cases by other plaintiffs have either been dismissed, dropped or settled for no money after years of costly litigation,” the spokesperson added. “Lilly is confident in the strength of our legal position, and we are proud of our strong record of insulin affordability solutions that have made a real impact for Hoosiers and all Americans.”