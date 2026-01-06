Amneal wins FDA approval for 2 biosimilars

Amneal Pharmaceuticals received FDA approval for two denosumab biosimilars referencing Prolia and Xgeva.

The approval, announced Dec. 22, covers Boncresa (denosumab-mobz) and Oziltus (denosumab-mobz), both used to treat conditions related to bone loss and cancer. The drugs are administered by a healthcare provider and are intended to improve access to lower-cost biologic therapies.

With the addition of the new products, Amneal expects to commercialize six biosimilars across eight presentations by 2027. U.S. sales for Prolia and Xgeva totaled about $5.3 billion in the 12 months ending October 2025.