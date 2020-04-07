Eli Lilly caps insulin cost at $35 per month amid COVID-19 pandemic

Eli Lilly is capping the out-of-pocket cost for insulin at $35 per month in an effort to help patients afford the drug amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new $35 copay cap, effective April 7, covers most of Eli Lilly's insulins, including its Humalog injection.

Uninsured patients and those with commercial insurance are eligible to receive the discounted rate. However, Medicare and Medicaid patients are not eligible due to federal guidelines, the drugmaker said.

"Too many people in the U.S. have lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 crisis, and we want to make sure no one goes without their Lilly insulin," said Mike Mason, president of Lilly Diabetes. "We've been providing affordability solutions for a long time, but more is needed to help people during this unprecedented period."



Read the full news release here.

