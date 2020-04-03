Walgreens adds 6 COVID-19 safety measures to protect workers

Walgreens will offer facial covers to pharmacists, in addition to other measures, to protect staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below are the six health measures:

1. Providing facial covers. Walgreens plans to provide facial covers to pharmacists and other team members to help slow the spread of COVID-19. While the CDC has not updated guidance for retail pharmacies about face masks, the company said it will provide them to all team members based on disease prevalence.

2. Introducing health screenings. Health screenings, such as temperature checks, will be conducted for team members at Walgreens distribution centers, centralized facilities and other select locations, Walgreens said.

3. Building plexiglass shields. In select markets, Walgreens will build plexiglass shields at the pharmacy counter and front of store cash registers. The company said it is working to extend the policy to stores nationwide.

4. Increasing store cleaning. Walgreens is increasing the frequency that its stores are deep-cleaned.

5. Adjusting store hours. Stores are open fewer hours to give employees more time to stock shelves and clean.

6. Adding social distancing cues. In all of its stores, Walgreens is posting signs and other markings to ensure customers stay 6 feet away from checkout and pharmacy counters.

"Our pharmacists and team members are playing a critical role in supporting Walgreens customers and patients at an unprecedented time of need in our country," said Walgreens President Richard Ashworth. "We’re committed to doing everything we can to ensure the health and safety of our customers and employees, while creating a safe environment in our stores to help meet the product and prescription drug needs of our communities."

