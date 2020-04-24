CMS cleared to survey 340B hospitals on their drug acquisition costs

CMS received final approval April 23 to conduct a survey to collect drug acquisition costs for hospitals in the 340B drug-pricing program, a survey hospitals in the program have strongly opposed.

CMS argues that the survey will make sure Medicare pays the same amount for drugs covered under the program as hospitals pay to acquire those drugs.

But hospitals in the 340B program argue that the survey is designed as a way for CMS to slash Medicare Part B reimbursement rates to levels below what is required by federal law.

After several months of public comment, CMS received final approval April 23 to conduct the survey.

340B Health, a group that represents hospitals participating in the program said it is "deeply disappointed" by the CMS decision.

"This strategy designed to justify deep Medicare payment cuts to safety-net hospitals will harm their ability to care for patients, especially those with low incomes and those living in rural areas," 340B Health CEO Maureen Testoni said in news release. "At a time when these hospitals are focused on the enormous impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, they should not be burdened with participating in a survey that will consume precious time and resources in the name of cutting Medicare payments."

