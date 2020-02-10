CMS ready to survey 340B hospitals about how they use program savings

CMS has finalized a survey to collect information on how hospitals use the savings they get under the 340B drug-pricing program, a survey hospitals have strongly opposed.

CMS says the survey is to make sure Medicare "pays for specified covered outpatient drugs purchased under the 340B program at amounts that approximate what hospitals actually pay to acquire the drugs."

In 2018, CMS tried to lower payment to hospitals in the 340B program, which allows hospitals to purchase drugs at a discounted rate so Medicare patients can afford them.

A federal judge ruled that CMS didn't have the authority to change the payment rates because it hadn't collected enough data on hospitals' acquisition costs to justify the payment rates. In response, CMS proposed to conduct a survey of 340B hospitals to get that information.

Hospitals in the program have argued that the survey will cost CMS too much money and that it is just an effort to slash Medicare payments to them.

CMS must hold a public comment period on the proposed survey before it is given final permission to issue it. The public can comment on the proposed survey through March 9, the agency said in a Jan. 7 notice.

In a prepared statement, 340B Health, a group that represents hospitals participating in the program said: "Instead of undermining the health care safety net, the agency should withdraw this plan, restore Medicare payments to their statutory levels, and reimburse all affected hospitals for the revenue they have lost since January 2018."

Read the full CMS notice here.

More articles on pharmacy:

How 4 hospital pharmacies are improving operations

The 10 most-valued pharma brands in the world

Merck to create spinoff women's health company, focus on Keytruda

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.