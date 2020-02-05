The 10 most-valued pharma brands in the world

Brand Finance released its annual report on the most valuable pharmaceutical brands.

The report ranks pharmacy brands by their brand value, which is a combination of shareholder value, market value and other financial metrics.

Below is a list of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies by brand value in 2020, according to Brand Finance, an independent brand valuation consultancy.

Brand Finance calculates each company's brand value by using the Royalty Relief approach, a valuation method compliant with industry standards.

Johnson & Johnson — $10.9 billion Roche — $7.6 billion Bayer — $5.1 billion Abbott — $4.6 billion Merck — $4.3 billion Pfizer — $3.8 billion Celgene — $3.7 billion GlaxoSmithKline — $3.5 billion Sanofi — $3.5 billion AbbVie — $3.4 billion

Find the full report here.

