SwedishAmerican opens ScriptCenter, a self-serve pharmacy kiosk

SwedishAmerican Hospital has opened the first self-serve pharmacy in the Northern Illinois region, local NBC affiliate WREX reported.

Called the ScriptCenter, the kiosk opened Jan. 30 in the Rockford, Ill.-based hospital and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The kiosk is available for patients, their family members and SwedishAmerican employees. It is filled twice a day, at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and any prescription placed by 2 p.m. is guaranteed to be available the same day, WREX reported.

Patients receive a text or email when their prescription is ready for pickup. The only prescriptions not available in the ScriptCenter are those that need refrigeration or have unique instructions.

