States cite pharmacists as instruments for rural transformation: 5 notes

Pharmacists are emerging as key players in rural health redesign efforts, according to a Jan. 8 analysis from the American Pharmacists Association.

The report reviewed publicly available state applications submitted to CMS’ Rural Health Transformation Program. Thirty-four states referenced pharmacists or pharmacies in strategies related to access, workforce, payment and digital infrastructure.

Here are five notes from the summary:

1. Thirty-four states mentioned pharmacists or pharmacies in their plans.

Mentions ranged from clinical service delivery to policy reforms aimed at integrating pharmacy into rural care infrastructure.

2. Seventeen states proposed expanding pharmacists’ scope of practice.

Several states expressed interest in enabling pharmacists to provide services such as chronic disease management, preventive screenings and therapeutic prescribing.

3. Fourteen states addressed pharmacist reimbursement.

Applications included calls for direct payment under Medicaid or participation in value-based care models to support long-term service delivery.

4. Pharmacists were part of 15 workforce strategies.

Pharmacist mentions came up in rural recruitment pipelines, care team integration and training programs aimed at mitigating clinical workforce shortages.

5. Pharmacies were cited as access points in 13 states.

Some states framed community pharmacies as front-line care hubs — especially where traditional primary care is limited — with telehealth offerings and extended service hours.

Note: The report does not indicate CMS approval but provides a snapshot for policymakers evaluating pharmacy’s role in rural transformation.