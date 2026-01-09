Amazon Pharmacy adds oral Wegovy 

Amazon Pharmacy is selling the newly approved oral formulation of Wegovy through insurance and transparent cash-pay pricing.

Eligible customers with commercial insurance may pay as little as $25 for a one-month supply, according to a Jan. 9 news release. Uninsured patients can access the medication through a cash-pay option starting at $149 per month. Amazon Pharmacy allows users to compare insurance and cash-pay prices side by side, with applicable coupons automatically applied at checkout, the release said.

The medication is available in all 50 states, with same-day delivery offered to nearly half of U.S. customers and plans to add to pharmacy kiosks.