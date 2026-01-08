NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health rolls out home prescription delivery 

NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health launched home delivery pharmacy services Jan. 8 for patients across New York City.

The public health system partnered with ScriptDrop, a digital prescription delivery platform, for the initiative.

All prescriptions — excluding controlled substances and refrigerated medications — are eligible for home delivery. Patients will receive prescriptions within one business day of their order and can track their delivery via text notifications.

The program aims to increase medication access, particularly for those in under-resourced populations facing transportation, mobility or financial barriers, according to a Jan. 7 news release.

“Our goal has always been to remove barriers to care, and access to medications is a key piece of that,” Gotham Health CEO Michelle Lewis said in the release. “With this program, we’re not only improving convenience for patients but also addressing healthcare equity by making it easier for our most vulnerable communities to stay on top of their health. Medication adherence is critical for managing chronic conditions, and this service helps ensure that our patients are getting the medications they need to live healthier lives.”

NYC Health + Hospitals founded Gotham Health in 2015. The federally-qualified community health center includes 29 neighborhood clinics and six large centers across New York City’s five boroughs.