73 drugs lost exclusivity in 2025

In 2025, the FDA approved 73 first-time generic drugs.

Here are the generics and their indication, in order of approval date:

Note: The FDA’s information is current as of Dec. 18.

1. Phytonadione injection — For select coagulation disorders.

2. Esomeprazole magnesium for suspension — For short-term treatment of erosive esophagitis.

3. Regorafenib tablet — For metastatic colorectal cancer.

4. Mesna tablet — For reducing incidence of ifosfamide-induced hemorrhagic cystitis.

5. Ephedrine sulfate injection — For clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia.

6. Eltrombopag olamine tablet — For select cases of thrombocytopenia.

7. Azilsartan medoxomil and chlorthalidone tablet — For hypertension.

8. Nimodipine solution — For reducing the incidence and severity of ischemic deficits in select cases of subarachnoid hemorrhage.

9. Ivermectin tablet — For treatment of intestinal strongyloidiasis.

10. Bosentan tablet for suspension — For pulmonary arterial hypertension.

11. Epinephrine injection — For increasing mean arterial blood pressure in adults with hypotension associated with septic shock.

12. Selenious acid injection — For patients as a source of selenium for parenteral nutrition.

13. Gadoteridol injection — For magnetic resonance imaging.

14. Phenylephrine hydrochloride injection — For clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia.

15. Mercaptopurine suspension — For acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

16. Rivaroxaban tablet — For reducing the risk of stroke and systemic embolism in adult patients with nonvalvular atrial fibrillation.

17. Pralatrexate injection — For relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

18. Fludeoxyglucose F-18 injection — For abnormal glucose metabolism to assist in evaluation of malignancy.

19. Buspirone hydrochloride capsule — For anxiety disorders.

20. Eluxadoline tablet — For irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea.

21. Bimatoprost drop — For reducing elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

22. Apalutamide tablet — For metastatic castration-sensative prostate cancer and non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

23. Lidocaine patch — For relief of pain association with post-herpetic neuralgia.

24. Technetium TC-99M pentetate acid kit injection — For brain imaging.

25. Acetaminophen injection — For mild to moderate pain management.

26. Nitroglycerin ointment — For preventing angina pectoris due to coronary artery disease.

27. Siponimod tablet — For relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults.

28. Tolvaptan tablet — For slowing kidney function decline in select adults.

29. Naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray — For emergency treatment of opioid overdose.

30. Pilocarpine hydrochloride solution/drop — For presbyopia.

31. Latanoprostene bunod solution/drop — For reducing intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

32. Midazolam in 0.8% sodium chloride injection — For sedation.

33. Halobetasol propionate and tazarotene lotion — For plaque psoriasis.

34. Raltegravir potassium tablet — For treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV-1) infection.

35. Emtricitabine, rilpivirine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate tablet — For treatment of HIV-1 infection.

36. Perampanel tablet — For partial-onset seizures.

37. Bosutinib monohydrate tablet — For chronic phase Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myelogenous leukemia.

38. Magnesium sulfate injection — For replacement therapy in magnesium deficiency.

39. Methylnaltrexone bromide injection — For opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain.

40. Angiotensin II acetate injection — For increasing blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

41. Sitagliptin and metformin extended-release tablet — For improving glycemic control in adults with Type 2 diabetes.

42. Selenious acid injection — For adult and pediatric patients as a source of selenium for parenteral nutrition.

43. Dehydrated alcohol injection — For inducing controlled cardiac septal infarction to improve exercise capacity in select adults with symptomatic hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy.

44. Meropenem powder for injection — For bacterial meningitis.

45. Rivaroxaban granule for suspension — For reducing the risk of stroke and systemic embolism in adult patients with nonvalvular atrial fibrillation.

46. Loteprednol etabonate gel — For treating postoperative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

47. Manganese chloride injection — For adult patients as a supplement to intravenous solutions given for TPN.

48. Perampanel suspension — For treatment of partial-onset seizures.

49. Sertraline hydrochloride capsule — For major depressive disorder.

50. Darunavir tablet — For HIV-1 infection.

51. Tazarotene lotion — For acne vulgaris.

52. Ascorbic acid injection — For short-term treatment of scurvy.

53. Baricitinib tablet — For moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis.

54. Iron sucrose injection — For treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with chronic kidney disease.

55. Cangrelor powder for injection — For reducing the risk of periprocedural myocardial infarction, repeat coronary revascularization, and stent thrombosis in select patients.

56. Norepinephrine bitartrate in 5% dextrose injection — For raising blood pressure in adults with severe, acute hypotension.

57. Liraglutide injection — For weight reduction in patients with obesity or those with at least one weight-related comorbid condition and overweight.

58. Pazopanib hydrochloride tablet — For advanced renal cell carcinoma.

59. Ketamine hydrochloride injection — For diagnostic and surgical procedures that do not require skeletal muscle relaxation.

60. Progesterone vaginal insert — For supporting embryo implantation and early pregnancy.

61. Gallium Ga 68 edotreotide injection — For use with positron emission tomography.

62. Dalbavancin hydrochloride powder for injection — For treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by select microorganisms.

63. Lomustine capsule — For treatment of primary and metastatic brain tumors.

64. Drospirenone and estradiol tablet — For moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms.

65. Axitinib tablet — For treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma.

66. Ciprofloxacin hydrochloride and hydrocortisone suspension/drop — For acute otitis externa.

67. Diroximel fumarate delayed-release capsule — For relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

68. Iohexol injection — For myelography and computerized tomography myelography.

69. Diazepam rectal gel delivery system — For acute treatment of intermittent, stereotypic episodes of frequent seizure activity.

70. Voriconazole injection — For treatment of invasive aspergillosis.

71. Cladribine tablet — For relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

72. Sitagliptin and metformin hydrochloride tablet — For improving glycemic control in adults with Type 2 diabetes.

73. Estradiol vaginal insert — For moderate to severe dyspareunia due to menopause.