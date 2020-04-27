CVS to offer self-swab COVID-19 tests at 1,000 pharmacies

CVS will begin offering self-swab COVID-19 tests at as many as 1,000 locations across the country, the company said April 27.

The retail pharmacy giant said the self-swab tests will be given in CVS parking lots and drive-thru windows at up to 1,000 locations by the end of May.

People can schedule a time slot for tests online, and the tests will be given to those who meet CDC criteria.

CVS said its goal is to process 1.5 million tests monthly, and it will focus on improving access for historically underserved communities.

"CVS Health's COVID-19 testing strategy is driven by science, but also by the reality that minorities have been disproportionately impacted by the virus," the company said in a news release.



