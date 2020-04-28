Top 15 specialty pharmacies by revenue

Spending on specialty drugs in the U.S. continues to rise each year as drugmakers focus on developing drugs to treat complex, chronic conditions.

Below is a ranking of the top 15 pharmacies generating the most revenue from dispensing specialty pharmaceuticals in 2019, according to the Drug Channels Institute.

CVS Specialty — $43.9 billion Accredo/ Freedom Fertility — $32.1 billion AllianceRx Walgreens Prime/ Walgreens stores — $21.2 billion Optum Specialty Pharmacy — $17.8 billion Diplomat Pharmacy — $4.5 billion Humana Specialty Pharmacy — $3.6 billion Kroger Specialty Pharmacy/ Kroger stores — $3.4 billion Specialty Pharmacy Solutions — $1.7 billion US Bioservices — $1.5 billion AHF Pharmacy — $1.2 billion PANTHERx Rare — $1.2 billion Walmart Specialty Pharmacy — $1.1 billion SenderraRx — $900 million BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy Services — $700 million Onco360/ CareMed — $700 million

