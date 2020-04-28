Top 15 specialty pharmacies by revenue

Spending on specialty drugs in the U.S. continues to rise each year as drugmakers focus on developing drugs to treat complex, chronic conditions. 

Below is a ranking of the top 15 pharmacies generating the most revenue from dispensing specialty pharmaceuticals in 2019, according to the Drug Channels Institute.

  1. CVS Specialty — $43.9 billion
  2. Accredo/ Freedom Fertility — $32.1 billion 
  3. AllianceRx Walgreens Prime/ Walgreens stores — $21.2 billion 
  4. Optum Specialty Pharmacy  — $17.8 billion 
  5. Diplomat Pharmacy — $4.5 billion 
  6. Humana Specialty Pharmacy — $3.6 billion
  7. Kroger Specialty Pharmacy/ Kroger stores — $3.4 billion 
  8. Specialty Pharmacy Solutions — $1.7 billion 
  9. US Bioservices — $1.5 billion 
  10. AHF Pharmacy — $1.2 billion 
  11. PANTHERx Rare — $1.2 billion
  12. Walmart Specialty Pharmacy — $1.1 billion 
  13. SenderraRx — $900 million 
  14. BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy Services — $700 million 
  15. Onco360/ CareMed — $700 million

