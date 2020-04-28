Top 15 specialty pharmacies by revenue
Spending on specialty drugs in the U.S. continues to rise each year as drugmakers focus on developing drugs to treat complex, chronic conditions.
Below is a ranking of the top 15 pharmacies generating the most revenue from dispensing specialty pharmaceuticals in 2019, according to the Drug Channels Institute.
- CVS Specialty — $43.9 billion
- Accredo/ Freedom Fertility — $32.1 billion
- AllianceRx Walgreens Prime/ Walgreens stores — $21.2 billion
- Optum Specialty Pharmacy — $17.8 billion
- Diplomat Pharmacy — $4.5 billion
- Humana Specialty Pharmacy — $3.6 billion
- Kroger Specialty Pharmacy/ Kroger stores — $3.4 billion
- Specialty Pharmacy Solutions — $1.7 billion
- US Bioservices — $1.5 billion
- AHF Pharmacy — $1.2 billion
- PANTHERx Rare — $1.2 billion
- Walmart Specialty Pharmacy — $1.1 billion
- SenderraRx — $900 million
- BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy Services — $700 million
- Onco360/ CareMed — $700 million
