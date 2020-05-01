6 federal pharmacy policy changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the FDA and the Drug Enforcement Agency have temporarily altered some rules related to pharmacy practices.

The updated rules address potential drug shortages the pandemic may cause as well as shortages of equipment pharmacists need to compound sterile drugs.

Six pharmacy policy changes made by the FDA and DEA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic:

Editor's note: Policy changes are listed in chronological order, starting with the most recent.

More articles on pharmacy:

Clinical trials for COVID-19 drugs & when to expect results

The race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine: 4 updates

Walgreens lowers prices on hundreds of prescription drugs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.