DEA lifts 3 restrictions on hospitals, pharmacies during COVID-19 pandemic

The Drug Enforcement Administration has issued three exceptions to regulations for DEA-registered hospitals and clinics that will stay in place until the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

The first exception allows DEA-registered hospitals and clinics to handle controlled substances at their satellite locations as long as certain conditions are met. It also provides flexibility to allow distributors to ship controlled substances directly to satellite locations under certain conditions.

The second exception allows narcotic treatment programs to accept deliveries of narcotics without having to provide a signature at the time of delivery so people don't have to come into contact as an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The third exception allows DEA-registered dispensers, including hospitals, pharmacies and physicians, to distribute controlled substances beyond the 5 percent limit — which restricts the number of controlled substances distributed each year — without having to register as a distributor.

