CVS to add 600 HealthHUBs, link them to lower Aetna copays

CVS Health plans to add 600 HealthHUB locations by the end of the year and offer low to zero copayments for Aetna members, CEO Larry Merlo told Forbes.

Speaking at the JPMorgan Chase healthcare conference Jan. 14, Mr. Merlo said that the HealthHUBs, CVS pharmacies that offer a wider range of healthcare services, are intended to offer 80 percent of what a primary care physician can treat.

CVS Health reportedly is on track to have 600 new HealthHUBs across the U.S. by the end of 2020 and 1,500 by the end of 2021.

CVS Health also plans to introduce health plans this year that will feature low to zero copayments for Aetna members who use HealthHUBs and drugstore services. Mr. Merlo told Forbes the HealthHUBs will be in areas where there's a large concentration of Aetna members.

Though not all of CVS Health's 9,800 retail locations will be converted into HealthHUBs, CVS is adding new healthcare services and products to all of its stores as well as additional services to its MinuteClinics, Forbes reported.

Read the full article here.

More articles on pharmacy:

Roche pulled a $1.5B fast one on US, whistleblower physician alleges

CVS adds 15 HealthHUBs to Houston area

Nationwide Children's to build gene therapy biofactory, create more than 100 jobs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.