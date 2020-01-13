CVS adds 15 HealthHUBs to Houston area

CVS Health added 15 HealthHUB locations to its retail pharmacies in the Greater Houston area, the company said Jan. 13.

HealthHUBs are CVS pharmacies that offer a larger range of healthcare services to help people manage chronic conditions. They also have more products and services focused on overall health and wellness.

CVS first introduced the HealthHUB design to its pharmacies in February 2019 and now has 53 HealthHUBs in five states. It plans to scale the program nationally and have up to 1,500 locations operating across the U.S. by the end of 2021. It plans to bring HealthHUBs to 17 states in the first part of the year, the company said in a news release.

HealthHUBs offer education and counseling for patients with chronic diseases, such as pharmacist-led diabetes education counseling and smart device coaching for certain blood glucose monitors.

The idea to create HealthHUBs is based on research showing that nearly $500 billion of the costs associated with chronic diseases are avoidable, CVS said. Additionally, 91 percent of patients say they need more help with chronic disease management. CVS said it created the HealthHUBs as a way to deliver better health outcomes and lower overall healthcare costs.

Read the full news release here.

