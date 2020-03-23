CVS Health recruiting 50,000 workers amid COVID-19 pandemic

CVS Health is hiring 50,000 full-time and part-time employees across the country to keep up with increased demand for its services caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said March 23.

CVS said it is looking for store associates, home delivery drivers, distribution center employees and member/customer service professionals. The company plans to use virtual job fairs and interviews to hire employees in what calls its "most ambitious hiring drive in the company's history."

It is also offering additional benefits to current employees, including bonuses ranging from $150 to $500, 25 days of paid child care support and additional sick leave for part-time employees. It will give 14 days of paid leave for any employee who tests positive for COVID-19 or who needs to be quarantined because of potential exposure.

Read the full news release here.

