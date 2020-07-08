CVS develops app to read prescription labels for visually impaired patients

CVS Pharmacy has developed Spoken Rx, a new feature on its app that can read prescription labels outloud for visually impaired patients.

By the end of 2020, 1,500 CVS Pharmacy locations will have special labels on their prescription vials that can be read by the app.

Spoken Rx can be accessed by users speaking to Siri or Google Assistant on their phones. Once labels are scanned, the app will read the prescription information outl oud in either English or Spanish.

CVS said by the end of 2021, the labels will be available in all CVS Pharmacy locations.

The feature was developed in collaboration with the American Council of the Blind. CVS said it is the first prescription reader app to be developed by a national retail pharmacy chain.

Read the full news release here.

More articles on pharmacy:

Novavax gets $1.6B from Operation Warp Speed to expedite COVID-19 vaccine development

Anthem PBM acquires pharmacy startup Zipdrug

Early use of hydroxychloroquine reduced COVID-19 deaths, study says

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.