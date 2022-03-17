Hospital mergers and acquisitions: 7 recent deals by the numbers

Several mergers and acquisitions have taken place by U.S. health systems in the last few months. Below is a breakdown of seven deals since Feb. 3, by the numbers, as reported on by Becker's.

1. Hospital owner looks to exit Illinois with $92M deal

The players: Los Angeles-based Pipeline Health and Michigan-based company Resilience Healthcare.

The deal in one sentence: Pipeline is selling West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, Ill., and Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago to Resilience Healthcare.

The numbers: Pipeline plans to sell the hospitals for $92 million. West Suburban is a 234-bed hospital and Weiss Memorial is a 236-bed hospital.





2. Piedmont acquires 3-hospital system

The players: Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare and Augusta, Ga.-based University Health Care System.

The deal in one sentence: University Health Care System officially joined Piedmont Healthcare.

The numbers: With University Health's three hospitals, Piedmont is now a 19-hospital system. Piedmont will invest more than $1 billion into University Health.





3. Prospect to sell Crozer to ChristianaCare

The players: Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare, Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings and Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer Health.

The deal in one sentence: ChristianaCare signed a letter of intent to acquire Crozer Health from Prospect Medical Holdings.

The numbers: ChristianaCare will acquire four Pennsylvania hospitals, one of which provides only outpatient services. The other hospitals have 499 beds, 215 beds and 105 beds, respectively. Crozer has about 4,000 employees.





4. Yale New Haven Health to acquire 2 Connecticut health systems

The players: Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System, Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, Waterbury (Conn.) Health and Manchester, Conn.-based ECHN.

The deal in one sentence: Yale New Haven agreed to acquire Waterbury Health and ECHN from Prospect Medical Holdings.

The numbers: Through the purchase, Yale New Haven will acquire three hospitals — which make up the two systems — with 357 beds, 249 beds and 102 beds. ECHN and Waterbury Health have about 2,900 employees.





5. MyMichigan Health adds 10th hospital, renames it

The players: Midland-based MyMichigan Health and Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.-based War Memorial Hospital.

The deal in one sentence: MyMichigan Health has acquired War Memorial Hospital, which has been renamed MyMichigan Medical Center Sault.

The numbers: This is MyMichigan's 10th facility. MyMichigan Medical Center Sault is a 49-bed hospital with more than 900 employees.





6. City of Hope completes acquisition of Cancer Treatment Centers of America

The players: Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope and Cancer Treatment Centers of America, a network of oncology hospitals and outpatient centers.

The deal in one sentence: City of Hope has completed its acquisition of Cancer Treatment Centers of America.

The numbers: The joint organization will provide care to about 115,000 patients each year in California, Arizona, Illinois and Georgia. It will employ more than 11,000 team members and 575 physicians.





7. Centura to acquire 2 LifePoint hospitals

The players: Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health and Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health.

The deal in one sentence: Centura signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire two hospitals from LifePoint: Colorado Plains Medical Center in Fort Morgan and Western Plains Medical Complex in Dodge City, Kan.

The numbers: If the deal is finalized, Centura will have 16 hospitals in Colorado and three in Kansas.