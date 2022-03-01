Piedmont acquires 3-hospital system

University Health Care System, a three-hospital system in Augusta, Ga., officially joined Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare on March 1. Piedmont now comprises 19 hospitals.

The three hospitals joining Piedmont are University Hospital in Augusta, University Hospital Summerville in Augusta, and University Hospital McDuffie in Thomson, Ga. With the deal complete, the facilities were renamed to Piedmont Augusta Hospital, Piedmont Augusta Hospital Summerville Campus and Piedmont McDuffie Hospital.

The two organizations signed a letter of intent in May 2021 proposing the deal.

Under the deal, Piedmont will invest more than $1 billion into University Health. The investment would include $200 million to add new floors to its heart and vascular institute, funds to integrate their EHRs and an overhaul of its 50-year-old main hospital building.

University Health will also become Piedmont's hub for clinical services in the Augusta area.

"Today, we celebrate the beginning of a new chapter in the history of University Health Care System," said James Davis, president and CEO of Piedmont Augusta and Piedmont McDuffie. "We are excited about the many possibilities and new opportunities the partnership with Piedmont will bring to our patients, employees, physicians and the community. Becoming Piedmont ensures we secure high-quality care in our community into the future."