3-hospital system to join Piedmont Healthcare

University Health Care System, a three-hospital system based in Augusta, Ga., signed a letter of intent to join Piedmont Healthcare in Atlanta.

The organizations will now enter a period of due diligence and work toward a final agreement.

If the negotiations are successful, University Health will become Piedmont's hub for clinical services in the Augusta area.

"We are excited about the potential of partnering with University Health Care System to serve the patients of the greater Augusta region," said Kevin Brown, president and CEO of Piedmont Healthcare. "We have a great deal of respect for the work they’re doing and the caliber of the administrative and clinical team."

On May 3, Piedmont signed an agreement to acquire four Georgia hospitals from Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

