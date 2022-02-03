Centura to acquire 2 LifePoint hospitals

Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire two hospitals from Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health: Colorado Plains Medical Center in Fort Morgan and Western Plains Medical Complex in Dodge City, Kan.

Centura currently has 15 hospitals in Colorado and two in Kansas, according to a Feb. 1 Centura news release.

The deal still needs regulatory review and approval but is expected to be finalized this year. Employees at the two hospitals who are in "good standing" will be hired by Centura.

"We are so excited to welcome Fort Morgan and Dodge City to our connected community of 21,000 caregivers," said Peter Banko, president and CEO of Centura. "Together, we can advance highly reliable whole person care and make innovative strides in the pursuit of health and wholeness."