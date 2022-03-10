Hospital owner looks to exit Illinois with $92M deal

Pipeline Health has signed a letter of intent to sell its two Illinois hospitals to a Michigan-based company for $92 million, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Los Angeles-based Pipeline is selling 234-bed West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, Ill., and 236-bed Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago to Resilience Healthcare.

"Both parties are interested in a smooth and seamless transition," Pipeline CEO Andrei Soran told the Sun-Times. "All hospital operations will continue as usual with quality, compassionate care delivered to all patients served."

Pipeline, which owns hospitals in California, Texas and Illinois, said it has invested $60 million in West Suburban Medical Center and Weiss Memorial Hospital since it took ownership of them three years ago, according to the report.

If the deal closes, Pipeline will no longer own any Illinois hospitals. The company owned three hospitals in the state before closing Westlake Hospital in Melrose Park, Ill., in 2019.