City of Hope completes acquisition of Cancer Treatment Centers of America

Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope now has one of the largest footprints in cancer research and treatment after it completed its acquisition of Cancer Treatment Centers of America, a network of oncology hospitals and outpatient centers.

The joint organization will provide care to about 115,000 patients each year in California, Arizona, Illinois and Georgia, according to a Feb. 2 City of Hope news release. It will employ more than 11,000 team members and 575 physicians.

Now that the acquisition has been completed, CTCA will transition into a nonprofit organization. CTCA President and CEO Pat Basu, MD, will report to City of Hope President and CEO Robert Stone.

"With the completion of this acquisition, City of Hope and Cancer Treatment Centers of America are combining complementary strengths, with a shared commitment to providing the best, most compassionate care possible," Mr. Stone said. "Together, we are creating a new model for how cancer care is delivered, leveraging real-world cancer care experience to inform scientific innovation and making tomorrow's new discoveries available to the people who need them today."

The deal was first announced Dec. 8.