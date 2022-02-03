MyMichigan Health adds 10th hospital, renames it

MyMichigan Health has added its 10th facility, War Memorial Hospital, in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.

With the acquisition complete, War Memorial Hospital has been renamed to MyMichigan Medical Center Sault.

"This is a very exciting time for our organization and our community," said David Jahn, president and CEO of MyMichigan Medical Center Sault. "A lot of work has gone into exploring our options and ultimately choosing MyMichigan Health as our partner. We thank our board and leadership teams and all those involved in the tremendous effort that made this affiliation possible."

MyMichigan Medical Center Sault is a 49-bed hospital with more than 900 employees.

MyMichigan Health is a health system based in Midland, Mich.