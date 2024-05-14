5 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have recently been reported by Becker's:

Editor's note: This live webpage was created May 7 and updated May 14. View CEO moves from the latter half of 2023 here. View CEO moves from earlier in 2024 here.

May 9-14

1. Caroline Burris was named CEO of Parkridge East Hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn.

2. Tammy Razmic was selected as the new CEO of StoneSprings Hospital Center in Sterling, Va.

3. Andrew Goldfrach was named CEO of Colton, Calif.-based Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

4. Paul Kempinski plans to retire as president and CEO of Children's Mercy Kansas City (Mo.) after more than 40 years in healthcare leadership.



5. Tauana McDonald was named president and CEO of Columbus, Ohio-based Mount Carmel Health System.

May 1-8

1. Stacy Augustyn, MSN, RN, was named CEO of Burlington, Kan.-based Coffey Health System.

2. Georges-Pascal Haber, MD, PhD, was selected as the new CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

3. Jerrica George was named CEO of Live Oak, Texas-based Methodist Hospital Northeast, part of San Antonio-based Methodist Healthcare.

4. Stace Holland was named CEO of Thomas H. Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton, Ill.

5. Michael Zimmerman, CEO of John C. Fremont Healthcare District in Mariposa, Calif., was dismissed from the role. Pat Ryan of consulting firm Force 10 Partners, who most recently served as CEO of Sutter Health's Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley, Calif., was named interim CEO.

6. Melissa Pelkey, RN, was selected as the new CEO of Lincoln, Maine-based Penobscot Valley Hospital.

7. Brooke Bollman was named CEO of Salem (Mo.) Memorial Hospital District.

8. Travis Sisson was named CEO of Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg, Miss.

9. Christopher Lege, MD, was selected as the permanent CEO of New Orleans-based Touro hospital, part of New Orleans-based LCMC Health.

10. Tracey Franovich, RN, was named president and CEO of Mount Clemens, Mich.-based McLaren Macomb Hospital.