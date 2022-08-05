8 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

The following hospital and health system CFO moves have been reported since July 12:

1. Kim Hodgkinson was named CFO of Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System.

2. Daniel Morash was named senior vice president of finance and CFO of Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital.

3. Edward Clayton was named CFO of Columbia, Mo.-based Boone Health.

4. Vincent Tammaro was named vice president and CFO of Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

5. Jake Halstenson was named CFO of St. Peter, Minn.-based River's Edge Hospital.

6. Mark Laramee was named CFO of Hopkinsville, Ky.-based Jennie Stuart Health.

7. James Lee was named vice president of population-based care and CFO of Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System.



8. ReChelle Horinek was named CFO of Norton (Kan.) County Hospital.