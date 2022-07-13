Kentucky health system names CFO

Hopkinsville-Ky.-based Jennie Stuart Health announced July 12 that Mark Laramee, who served as the interim CFO since January, will fill the role full time, according to WKDZ Radio.

Jennie Stuart Health CEO Eric Lee said the decision would move the organization forward.

"Being able to hire such a proven, capable individual for this significant role — especially a ‘Team Jennie’ member who is already woven within the Jennie Stuart Health fabric — has our entire team elated. Mark has more than demonstrated a keen readiness for the CFO position and I have no doubt he’ll continue to move our organization forward," Mr. Lee said.

"With vast experience in this field, I feel well-prepared to step into this new role and look forward to collaborating with my colleagues for the betterment of JSH and the support of our community," Mr. Laramee, told WHOP News Radio.