River's Edge Hospital names Jake Halstenson new CFO

Jake Halstenson has been named St. Peter, Minn.-based River's Edge Hospital's new CFO.

"After an extensive search to fill our CFO position, I am so pleased to have Jake join our team," the hospital said in an Aug. 3 press release. "His professional experience and background are a great match for the work being done at River's Edge, and his leadership style is a great fit for the organization."

Prior to River's Edge, Mr. Halstenson served as vice president of operations for ambulatory surgery centers for Golden Valley, Minn.-based Twin Cities Orthopedics and spent 11 years with Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente.

Before working in healthcare, he spent 10 years in investment management.