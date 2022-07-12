MultiCare Health System has a new CFO

Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System has named James Lee executive vice president of population-based care and CFO.

Mr. Lee, who has 30 years of experience in healthcare, served as executive vice president and CFO of Adventist HealthCare in Gaithersburg, Md., for 17 years before shifting to the role of chief strategy and growth officer.



"I had the privilege of working with James at Adventist HealthCare for 11 years before I came to MultiCare," MultiCare CEO Bill Robertson said in a July 11 news release. "He is a positive, thoughtful leader who has broad experience in population-based care, capitated revenue models, finance and operations. I am thrilled to have him on board."