OSU Wexner selects next CFO

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has appointed Vincent Tammaro vice president and CFO, effective Aug. 1.

Mr. Tammaro, who has more than 26 years of healthcare leadership experience, is joining OSU Wexner from Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health, where he served as executive vice president and CFO.

Mr. Tammaro will succeed Mark Larmore, who is retiring Aug. 31 after serving as vice president of health sciences and CFO since 2015.

"We are thrilled to welcome Vincent, his wife Catherine and their three children to the Buckeye family," Andrew Thomas, MD, interim co-leader and chief clinical officer of Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, said in a new release. "He is the right person to build on the strong foundation that Mark has established over the past seven years."