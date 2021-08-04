7 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since July 28:

1. Mary Boosalis, president and CEO of Dayton, Ohio-based Premier Health, will retire next year.

2. Jim Farris, CEO of Union County Hospital in Anna, Ill., is retiring, according to WSIL.

3. Paul Macek was named interim CEO of Prairie Lakes Healthcare System, in Watertown, S.D.

4. Chad Melton resigned as CEO of Warrenton, Va.-based Fauquier Health.

5. Bob Moore is retiring as CEO of Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, Ill.

6. Dr. Tim Putnam, president and CEO of Batesville, Ind.-based Margaret Mary Health, will resign Aug. 31 after helming the organization since 2009.

7. Scott Reiner, RN, is leaving as CEO of Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health at the end of the year to create a family foundation focused on global health and well-being.