6 recent hospital, health system COO moves

Here are six hospital and health system COO moves that have been reported by Becker's since July 12.

1. Don Boyd, president and COO of Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health, was promoted to the CEO role at the organization.

2. Stephanie Conners, executive vice president and COO of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health, was named the next president and CEO of Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System.

3. Hiram Jacob was named COO of HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness.

4. Jonathan Kyriacou was promoted to COO of The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.

5. Ike Mmeje, COO of MemorialCare Long Beach (Calif.) Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach, announced his resignation July 26.

6. Michelle Trupp was named COO of West Reading, Pa.-based Reading Hospital.