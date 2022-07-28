Long Beach Medical Center CEO, COO hand in surprise resignations

The CEO and COO of MemorialCare Long Beach (Calif.) Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach are leaving their roles.

CEO John Bishop and COO Ike Mmeje announced their resignations July 26 in a letter to staff, the Long Beach Post reported July 27. Mr. Bishop has held the top leadership role since 2015. Mr. Mmeje became COO of Long Beach Medical in September 2017. He also became COO of Miller Children's & Women's in February 2019.

"Like many, I have found myself during the last two years of a pandemic doing a lot of personal reflection, and I've been evaluating both my personal and professional goals," Mr. Bishop wrote, according to the Long Beach Post.

"As we position ourselves for the future, I have concluded that what is best for both the organization and for me is to allow for someone new to lead you through the next exciting chapter," he added.

In a statement shared with Becker's, Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare health system said Mr. Bishop has agreed to remain CEO of the hospitals pending the completion of a national search to identify his successor.

The health system said Mr. Mmeje has also announced that he will leave the hospitals in August "to pursue other opportunities." Helen Macfie, PharmD, who most recently served as MemorialCare's chief transformation officer, is assuming the position of acting COO of the hospitals.

"We greatly appreciate both John's and Ike's contributions to our organization and their years of dedicated service to our community," MemorialCare said. "We are also grateful to Helen and the other talented leaders at the Long Beach campus who will help lead the hospitals through the transition and in the years ahead."