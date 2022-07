Jonathan Kyriacou was promoted to COO of The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, according to a memo to staff from David Reich, MD, president of The Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens.

Mr. Kyriacou joined the Mount Sinai Health System in 2011, most recently serving as vice president of hospital operations for The Mount Sinai Hospital, according to the July 15 memo, which was shared with Becker's.

Mount Sinai Health System is an eight-hospital system with more than 43,000 employees.