Kaleida Health promotes COO to CEO

Don Boyd, president and COO of Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health, was promoted to the CEO role at the organization.

Mr. Boyd served as president and COO since 2019 and was named president and CEO, according to a July 12 news release. He succeeds Bob Nesselbush, who retired as CEO.

"I am honored, and I thank the board of directors for their confidence in me and the team here — it is incredibly meaningful," Mr. Boyd said in the release. "That said, there is a lot of work to do. It is no secret that the national healthcare delivery landscape has changed dramatically since COVID-19. In fact, the staggering financial and operational impact is still being felt here at Kaleida Health. But I am confident that we can get through this. Together with the dedicated members of the Kaleida Health family, we will continue to evolve and grow to better serve our patients and this community."

Before becoming president and COO, Mr. Boyd served as executive vice president of business development of Kaleida Health.