6 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since March 8:

1. Gabe Bullaro was named CEO of HCA Florida West Hospital in Pensacola. He'll step into his new role April 4.

2. David Fox was named CEO of Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado.

3. Jason Barrett resigned as president and CEO of St. Augustine, Fla.-based Flagler Health+, a position he has held since May 2018. Flagler Health+ named Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel Carlton DeVooght as interim president and CEO.

4. Thomas Graf, MD, was named interim CEO of Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health.

5. Theodore DeWeese, MD, vice dean for clinical affairs and president of the Johns Hopkins Clinical Practice Association, will serve as interim CEO of Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore and as interim dean of the medical faculty at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine when Paul Rothman, MD, retires in July.

6. Pat Branco retired as CEO of Russell County Hospital in Russell Springs, Ky.