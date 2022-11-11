33 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's since Nov. 4:

1. Corenza Townsend was named chief administrative officer of Norton West Louisville (Ky.) Hospital, set to open in 2024.

2. Eugene Reilly, MD, was named chief medical information officer and vice president of West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health.

3. Bill Overbey was named interim CEO of Junction City, Kan.-based Geary Community Hospital.

4. Adrienne Sims was named chief human resources officer of Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health.

5. Sunitha Reddy was named chief revenue officer of Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare.

6. Jarett Rieger was named chief innovation officer and vice president of Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center.

7.Amy Doran, MSN, was named chief operating officer of Newark (N.J.) Beth Israel Medical Center.

8. Denise Shepherd, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

9. Dr. Hülya Bayir was named chief of the division of critical care and hospital medicine for Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital of NewYork-Presbyterian and Columbia University Irving Medical Center, both located in New York City.

10. Scott Bonderoff was named interim COO of Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center and Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital, both part of OIean-based Upper Allegheny Health System.

11. Bruce Meyer, MD, was named executive vice president and Western Pennsylvania market president of Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health.

12. Erik Shannon has been named permanent CEO of Charlottesville-based University of Virginia Community Health after serving in an interim capacity.

13. Bradley Weast was named COO of Great Falls (Mont.) Clinic Hospital.

14. Caryl Perdaems was named chief practice officer of Great Falls Clinic Hospital.

15. Cheryl Cornwell has been named CFO of Morton, Wash.-based Arbor Health.

16. Kristin Feliciano was named senior vice president of strategy for University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie.

17. Sarah Sherer was named chief human resources officer and senior associate vice president for the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

18. Michael Mewhirter, CFO of Kettering (Ohio) Health, has been named the health system's interim CEO.

19. Jamie Rodgers was named administrator of North Mississippi Medical Center Pontotoc, in addition to his role as administrator of North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory.

20. Bryan Matthews was named director of the Phoenix VA Health Care System.

21. Janelle Raborn, market leader of Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Health System will retire Dec. 31.

22. James Terwilliger was named COO and senior vice president of Seattle-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health.

23. Tom Bates, RN, was named the first chief quality officer of Los Angeles-based Keck Medicine of USC.

24. John Voight, MSN, RN, was named vice president and chief nursing officer at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands (Texas) Medical Center.

25. Tina Bloemer, MSN, RN, was named vice president of quality at Englewood (N.J.) Health.

26. Jamie Ketas was named vice president of population health at Englewood Health.

27. Marcello Guarneri was named vice president of finance at Englewood Health.

28. Sheldon Barr was named president of Virginia Commonwealth University Health's Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill.

29. Teresa Donohue, CFO of Springville, N.Y.-based Bertrand Chaffee Hospital and Jennie B. Richmond Nursing Home, will transition into the CEO role.

30. Stace Holland was named CEO of Houston, Mo.-based Texas County Memorial Hospital.

31. Nathan Pulscher was named president of Olivia (Minn.) Hospital and Clinic.

32. Maureen Kahn, president and CEO of Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health, will retire Oct. 6.

33. Eyal Gottlieb, PhD, was named vice president of research at Houston-based University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.