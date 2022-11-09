Kettering Health CFO named interim CEO

Kettering (Ohio) Health, a 14-hospital system, has appointed CFO Michael Mewhirter as interim CEO.

The news comes after Fred Manchur — who served as CEO of Kettering Health for the last 12 years — announced he will take a leave of absence before retiring Dec. 31.

"It is an honor for me to take the interim post and guide an organization that I care deeply about through our next chapter in service to our communities," Mr. Mewhirter said. "Kettering Health is an incredible organization, and I thank the board and our leadership for the trust they've put in me."

Mr. Mewhirter has been CFO of the health system since April 2020 and will serve as interim CEO until a permanent CEO is appointed, the health system said in a Nov. 8 news release.

In the coming months, he aims to maintain continuity with community members and key stakeholders. Mr. Mewhirter will also prepare the system for a successful start to 2023 by implementing any necessary short-term changes, seeking input on long-term improvements and ensuring a smooth transition for the next CEO.

The board established a search committee to identify candidates for a permanent CEO. Roy Chew, PhD, board member and former president of Kettering Health, is leading the search.