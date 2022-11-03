Ohio system CEO to retire

Fred Manchur is retiring as CEO of 14-hospital Kettering (Ohio) Health.

Mr. Manchur will take a leave of absence before his retirement, according to a Nov. 2 news release. His retirement is effective Dec. 31.

"It has been the greatest blessing of my life to work alongside the incredible medical professionals and staff of Kettering Health for more than 20 years. Their accomplishments and the progress we have made as a hospital system are a great source of pride for me in our service to this community," Mr. Manchur said in the news release. "This felt like the right time to step away for both me and the organization. I look forward to spending more time with family and friends as I begin the next chapter of my life and know that I leave Kettering Health in great hands under the guidance of the board and our capable leadership team."

Mr. Manchur has served as CEO of Kettering Health since January 2010.

His retirement announcement comes as the health system's president and chief administrative officer stepped down from their roles in October. Kettering Health will keep those two executive roles vacant for now. The organization said its board will work to identify an interim CEO, who will take the helm as a search is conducted for a permanent leader.