Ohio system won't replace president, administrative chief after exits

The president and chief administrative officer of 14-hospital Kettering (Ohio) Health stepped down from their leadership roles this month, the Cincinnati Business Courier reported Oct. 19.

Kettering Health President Wally Sackett and Chief Administrative Officer Terry Burns were out of their roles effective Oct. 7, health system officials confirmed to the Dayton Business Journal, an affiliate of the Cincinnati Business Courier. (Kettering Health did not respond to Becker's request for comment.)

Kettering Health will not fill either position at this time.

Mr. Sackett was promoted to system president in September 2021 after serving as president of the system's flagship Kettering Medical Center. He led a number of Kettering hospitals and sites of care since joining the health system in 2007.

Mr. Burns held executive roles with Kettering over the past 12 years, including time spent as president of Kettering Medical Center and COO of the system.

"The work these leaders have done throughout their tenures at Kettering Health has had a monumental impact on healthcare throughout the Dayton region and western Ohio," a health system statement reported by the Business Courier reads. "Despite the immense pressures facing healthcare leaders, they led with strength, energy, and a commitment to our mission. We wish them nothing but the best as they transition to the next chapter of their careers."