HealthPartners appoints new president of Minnesota hospital

Bloomington, Minn.-based HealthPartners has named Nathan Pulscher as the new president of Olivia (Minn.) Hospital and Clinic, Willmar Radio reported Nov. 10.

Mr. Pulscher previously served as vice president of ancillary services at Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, Minn., another HealthPartners hospital. He has also held leadership positions at Rapid City (S.D.) Regional Hospital and VA Black Hills Health Care in Fort Meade, S.D.

He will succeed Nathan Blad, who has been with Olivia Hospital for 16 years and served as president for nine years.

Mr. Pulscher is slated to begin his new position in early December, the report said.