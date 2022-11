Great Falls (Mont.) Clinic Hospital has named Bradley Weast its new COO.

Mr. Weast served in the Air Force for 28 years, most recently as commander of the Incirlik Air Base Medical Group in Turkey, according to a Nov. 8 news release from the health system. During his service, Mr. Weast created and led a project management team that was part of the $50 billion Military Health System reform.

Mr. Weast assumed the role Oct. 7, the release said.