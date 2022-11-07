2 New York hospitals pick interim COO

Scott Bonderoff has been named interim COO of two Upper Allegheny Health System hospitals: Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center and Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital, The Bradford Era reported Nov. 7.

Mr. Bonderoff has more than 30 years of healthcare experience, according to the newspaper. He most recently served Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network as vice president of clinical support services.

"His versatile experience is impressive, which will benefit our organization with him stepping in as interim COO," Jill Owens, MD, president and CEO of the two hospitals, told the newspaper. "He will be able to continue to execute the current operational and financial initiatives that (interim COO) Dave DiBacco started."

Upper Allegheny Health System is based in Olean.